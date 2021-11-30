Deebo Samuel Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Strained Groin by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Francisco 49ers will be heading into the stretch drive without their best offensive weapon. Wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after suffering a groin injury against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said WR Deebo Samuel is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a strained groin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

Samuel has been invaluable to the Niners’ offense this season. The 25-year-old leads San Francisco in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns while ranking second in rushing yards. His 1,006 receiving yards is the fourth-best in the NFL.

There will be targets and carries up for grabs over the 49ers coming games. Elijah Mitchell has carried the ball 54 times over the past two weeks and could see his usage increase even higher without Samuel offering reprieve. Brandon Aiyuk has had six or more targets in four of the previous five games, while George Kittle has 198 receiving yards since returning to action four weeks ago. Both players will absorb some of Samuel’s targets.

Next up for the 49ers is a divisional matchup on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. FanDuel Sportsbook has San Francisco priced as -2.5 favorites, as they look to solidify their playoff position.