Celtics’ Enes Kanter Celebrates Becoming United States Citizen

Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter, who has legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, became a United States citizen Monday.

And Kanter, 29, who has been outspoken about a number of political and cultural issues both domestically and abroad, shared his excitement after his citizenship was made official.

“I am proud to be an American,” Kanter, who was born in Switzerland and is of Turkish descent, wrote on Twitter with a video from the ceremony. “Greatest nation in the world. The Land of the free, and home of the brave.”

The Celtics organization posted a photo of Kanter in celebration, as well.

Congratulations @EnesFreedom on becoming a citizen of the United States of America today ?? pic.twitter.com/KDnXnTOdko — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 29, 2021

Kanter’s humanitarian acts include him recently taking aim at the Chinese government, which included a chain-reaction shot at Los Angeles Lakers star and Nike spokesman LeBron James, as well as joining peaceful protests in Boston.