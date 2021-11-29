NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Cowherd made a rather definitive statement Monday, one day after the New England Patriots destroyed the Tennessee Titans 36-13 at Gillette Stadium.

“The New England Patriots are the best team in the AFC,” Cowherd said on FS1.

Cowherd isn’t alone in his assessment. And he might be right. The Patriots have won six consecutive games, improving their record to 8-4 and moving them into first place in the AFC East ahead of a crucial Week 13 showdown with the Buffalo Bills (7-4). New England currently occupies the No. 2 seed in the AFC, trailing only the Baltimore Ravens (8-3), who defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.

But why exactly is Cowherd so high on the Patriots’ potential moving forward? Well, it boils down to how they’re built, with Bill Belichick constructing a team that looks like a Super Bowl contender.

“There’s seven or eight boxes you check to get to a Super Bowl,” Cowherd said. “Do you have an elite head coach? Check. Special teams above average? Check. A defense that’s good and creates a consistent pass rush? Check. Are you situationally smart on both sides of the ball? Check. Can you control the line of scrimmage? Check. You don’t beat yourself? Check.”

"New England has done this for 22 years. The more boring they are, the more Super Bowls they've won."



The Patriots’ weaknesses are few and far between. They might not be the flashiest team in the AFC playoff picture. But perhaps that’s a good thing as it relates to New England’s ceiling come playoff time.