Jake DeBrusk Did Request Trade From Bruins, Cam Neely Confirms

The Jake DeBrusk trade request apparently wasn’t just posturing from his agent. The Boston Bruins are on the record confirming it.

DeBrusk’s agent told TSN on Monday that he requested a trade for his client, who was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Later in the evening, Bruins president Cam Neely confirmed to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa that DeBrusk did, in fact, ask for a trade.

As for when a move could happen, nothing appears to be imminent. With Anton Blidh hurt and Brad Marchand suspended, the Bruins presumably would slot DeBrusk back into the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

DeBrusk has spent most of the season on the third line left wing, with Erik Haula as his center. Haula also was scratched for Sunday’s game. DeBrusk has three goals and as many assists in 17 games.