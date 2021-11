NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman came up huge between the pipes Thursday night.

The 22-year-old was solid when he needed to be in the Boston Bruins victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Swayman made 14 saves in the 5-1 win.

The netminder’s most important stop came in the second period when the game was still competitive.

For more on Swayman’s game-changing save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.