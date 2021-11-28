MLB Rumors: Marcus Semien Agrees To Seven-Year Deal With Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Texas Rangers apparently are tired of sitting in the basement of the American League.

Texas has reached an agreement with middle infielder Marcus Semien, according to Fansided’s Robert Murray. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported the contract is for seven years, while MLB Network’s Jon Heyman added that it’s for $175 million over the life of the deal.

Semien, 31, is coming off an impressive season with the Toronto Blue Jays in which he hit .265 with 45 home runs while appearing in all 162 games for the second time in his career. He was named an All-Star, won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger and finished third in American League MVP voting this season.

Primarily a shortstop, Semien played second base with the Blue Jays, but it’s unclear where the Rangers envision using him. They already have a rising star in Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop, but he also can play third base. In theory, the Rangers could move Kiner-Falefa to third, put Semien at shortstop and have Nick Solak at second base.

Regardless, you have to credit Semein for making the smart play. After not getting brought back by the Oakland Athletics following a down 2020 season, he elected to take a one-year deal with an up-and-coming Blue Jays team. He made the most of his opportunity with Toronto, and used it to net a long-term contract that will take him into the twilight of his career.