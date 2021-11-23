MLB Rumors: Here’s Huge Salary Marcus Semien Is Seeking

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Semien is one of the premier middle infielders in baseball, and if his demands are met, he’s going to be making a ton of money on his next contract.

As in, $200 million or more.

Semien (along with Carlos Correa) are two of the top infielders available this offseason. That Semien switched agencies and now is represented by Scott Boras is a sign that he expects to get a deal that will position him to be one of the highest-paid infielders in the game.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal made clear that’s the plan, at least.

“Semien’s new agent, Scott Boras, however, is said to be seeking considerably more than those amounts, perhaps more than $200 million. Semien’s performance from 2019 to ’21 would appear to justify such an investment. Even though he struggled in the shortened 2020 season, he is still the major-league leader among position players in both fWAR and bWAR over those three years.”

Semien played second base much of last season for the Toronto Blue Jays, but spent his six seasons with the Oakland Athletics playing shortstop. His earning potential is higher if a team signs him to be their shortstop.

Last season, the 31-year-old hit .265 with 41 home runs.