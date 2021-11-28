How Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Reacted To Enes Kanter’s Name Change

NESN Logo Sign In

In his latest example of his devoted activism, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has decided to change his name.

The Swiss-born player, who grew up in Turkey, is set to become a citizen of the United States on Monday. With that, he’s legally is changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom.

“We’re all for it,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Sunday after being asked about the very bold move.

Udoka added that the team congratulated Kanter as a group last week to celebrate his upcoming citizenship.

And despite Celtics games being blacked out in China due to his criticism of the their government, the team has been supportive of him and his right to free speech.

Kanter is averaging 11.2 minutes per game this season, though his usage has gone up considerably since he seemed to call out Boston or the league for “silencing” him on the court.

Either way, Kanter is not backing down from this cause, which he now has literally and figuratively attached his name to.