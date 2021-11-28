Joe Buck Cracks Aaron Rodgers Vaccine Joke Amid QB’s Toe Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine debacle isn’t going away anytime soon, even if it is only being used as a joke at this point.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was intentionally misleading about his COVID-19 vaccination status, saying his was “immunized.” The truth ultimately came to light when he tested positive for the virus and had to follow the protocols for unvaccinated players.

Now, he’s dealing with a toe injury, which required a painkilling injection Sunday prior to the Packers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams. After sideline reporter Erin Andrews shared the update, play-by-play man Joe Buck snuck in a little joke.

“So, Aaron is telling us that he has had that toe immunized against the pain,” Buck said before seamlessly calling the play in front of him.

Zing!

(You can watch the full sequence here)

Buck always has had a sense of humor on the broadcast, so we really shouldn’t be surprised by him taking aim at Rodgers for his antics.