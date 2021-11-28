NBA Rumors: Celtics Big Man Enes Kanter Legally Changing Name

Kanter will become a US citizen Monday

by

Enes Kanter is a devoted humanitarian, so much so that the Boston Celtics center now will have his name reflect as much.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Sunday reported Kanter is legally changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, with his surname now serving as his middle name. The 29-year-old, who was born in Switzerland and is of Turkish descent, is set to become a United States citizen Monday.

Kanter long has been outspoken about off-the-court matters. Most recently, the veteran big man took aim at the Chinese government, which included a chain-reaction shot at LeBron James.

The 11th-year pro only is averaging 11.2 minutes per game for Boston this season, but the Celtics have insisted his limited playing time is strictly a basketball decision.

More NBA:

NBA Betting Guide for Sunday, November 28: Back The Warriors To Stay Hot In Los Angeles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd
Previous Article

Rams Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online, On TV
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees
Next Article

Corey Kluber agrees to a one-year deal with the Rays

Picked For You

Related