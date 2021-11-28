NBA Rumors: Celtics Big Man Enes Kanter Legally Changing Name

NESN Logo Sign In

Enes Kanter is a devoted humanitarian, so much so that the Boston Celtics center now will have his name reflect as much.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Sunday reported Kanter is legally changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, with his surname now serving as his middle name. The 29-year-old, who was born in Switzerland and is of Turkish descent, is set to become a United States citizen Monday.

Kanter long has been outspoken about off-the-court matters. Most recently, the veteran big man took aim at the Chinese government, which included a chain-reaction shot at LeBron James.

The 11th-year pro only is averaging 11.2 minutes per game for Boston this season, but the Celtics have insisted his limited playing time is strictly a basketball decision.