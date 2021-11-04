With Nick Castellanos Headed For Free Agency, Should Red Sox Make Push?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Detroit Tigers leaned on Nick Castellanos to be a middle-of-the-order bat after J.D. Martinez was gone. Could the Red Sox do the same this winter?

Boston might be in the market for a slugger this winter, a decision that is especially dependant on what Martinez ultimately decides to do himself. The slugger can opt out of what would be the final year of a five-year contract, and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal last week said he expects Martinez to test the market.

If he does that, he’ll join his former Tigers teammate. Castellanos on Thursday opted out of his own contract with the Cincinnati Reds, electing free agency instead.

He’ll join a pretty loaded free agent class for hitters with All-Stars like Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa and Kris Bryant all hitting the market. If Martinez joins that list, would it make sense for Boston to make a run at Castellanos, a younger player with a similar offensive profile?

The short, inconclusive answer is yes — and no. The reasons to sign a player like Castellanos are obvious. He’s really, really good, especially with a bat in his hand. After enduring a miserable 2020, he bounced back with the best season of his career in 2021. Castellanos set career-bests in batting average (.309), OPS (.939) and home runs (34). His 140 wRC+ ranked 13th among all qualified hitters in the sport, slotting in between Joey Votto and Max Muncy.

If signed by the Red Sox — or any team, for that matter — he’d immediately slot right into the middle of the lineup where he’d likely fall out of bed and hit 30 home runs.

His situation, however, is far from perfect for a lot of teams. Perhaps the biggest is the financial investment. He’s opting out of the final two years of a four-year deal, leaving $34 million on the table. So, he’s obviously looking for a raise up from that with more years. This is probably his final chance at a huge contract. One has to imagine $20 million per season is the baseline for Castellanos, who is represented by Scott Boras.