NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, but the process for making those calls likely will be affected by a decision made by slugger J.D. Martinez.

The right-handed hitter, who has been a fixture in the heart of the Boston batting order since signing prior to the 2018 season, has a player option for the 2022 season. He must decide whether he wants to exercise that option for the upcoming season and make the reported $19.35 million (per Spotrac) left on the five-year deal he signed in 2018.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal spoke about Martinez’s contract situation Monday on “The Athletic Baseball Show” podcast (with a tip of the cap to @RedSoxStats). Rosenthal actually expects Martinez to leave the guaranteed money on the table and test the market.

“That’s not (the Red Sox’s) choice, that’s his — I expect him to opt out,” Rosenthal said on the podcast. “He’s got one year, over $19 million left on that deal. Can he beat that deal on the open market? Yes, absolutely he could.”

To hear Rosenthal speak with such conviction about Martinez’s thought process is interesting. It’s possible Rosenthal, one of the top insiders in the sport, through back channels already knows which way Martinez is leaning. It’s also interesting, at least for us common people, to watch someone walk away from $19 million guaranteed with confidence even more money is out there.

That’s not to say Martinez shouldn’t feel good about his potential earning power. Aside from a woeful 2020 season that was awful for just about everyone with “BOSTON” across their chests, Martinez has done exactly what has been asked of him as a baseball-mashing mercenary with the Red Sox. He was a needed lineup upgrade when signed, and it’s no coincidence the Red Sox won 108 games and a World Series in 2018, the best campaign of the DH’s career. In four seasons with the Red Sox, Martinez has averaged 37 home runs and nearly 120 RBIs per season.

He is, however, 34 years old, which is not ancient by any measure, but he is on the back nine of his impressive career. The production is still there just not quite as voluminous as it once was. Martinez had a gaudy 155 OPS+ in his first two seasons with the Red Sox and a 114 OPS+ over the last two. It would not be shocking if he opted in, made the last of his money and checked out the landscape again next winter — especially with the economic future of baseball so uncertain at the moment.