Pablo Sandoval Will Receive Fourth World Series Ring After Braves Win

Pablo Sandoval played in just 69 games for the Atlanta Braves this season, but he’s still going to receive a World Series ring.

The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the Fall Classic at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night to give Atlanta its first championship since 1995.

Sandoval was traded to the Cleveland Indians at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline in July before being released by the team, but his 69 games were enough to earn him yet another World Series ring — his fourth to be exact.

The free agent’s four rings are the most among any active MLB player. There are many behind him, including Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, with three. Sandoval never won a ring with the Red Sox, but did win three as a member of the San Francisco Giants, and he’ll soon add another one to his collection.

We’d say Sandoval didn’t do any work on the group project and still got an A, but the Braves did trade him for Eddie Rosario, who was the MVP of the National League Championship Series.

At the end of the day, things seemed to work out for everyone.