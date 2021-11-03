MLB Future Odds: 2022 World Series Prices For All 30 Teams It's never too early to look ahead by Adam London 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Braves are the new kings of Major League Baseball, but Atlanta isn’t the odds-on favorite to win the World Series again next year.

In fact, five teams have better odds than the Braves at FanDuel Sportsbook to come out on top in the 2022 Fall Classic. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who Atlanta took down in the National League Championship Series, pace the group with a +550 price. The Houston Astros, who fell two victories short of winning it all in 2021, aren’t far behind at +700.

The Texas Rangers, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles, all of whom had over 100 losses this season, are tied for the worst odds.

Here are the 2022 World Series prices for all 30 clubs across the league as of Wednesday morning:

Los Angeles Dodgers +550

Houston Astros +700

Chicago White Sox +1000

Toronto Blue Jays +1200

New York Yankees +1200

Atlanta Braves +1400

San Francisco Giants +1400

San Diego Padres +1400

Tampa Bay Rays +1400

Milwaukee Brewers +1400

Boston Red Sox +1800

St. Louis Cardinals +1800

New York Mets +2000

Philadelphia Phillies +2500

Cincinnati Reds +3000

Los Angeles Angels +4000

Seattle Mariners +4000

Oakland Athletics +4000

Detroit Tigers +5000

Cleveland Guardians +7000

Minnesota Twins +7000

Kansas City Royals +7000

Colorado Rockies +7000

Chicago Cubs +10000

Miami Marlins +10000

Washington Nationals +10000

Arizona Diamondbacks +25000

Texas Rangers +50000

Pittsburgh Pirates +50000

Baltimore Orioles +50000

These prices figure to change before the start of the regular season, as a very active MLB offseason potentially awaits this winter.

Free agency officially opens next Monday. Opening Day 2022 is set for March 31.