MLB Future Odds: 2022 World Series Prices For All 30 Teams
It's never too early to look ahead
The Braves are the new kings of Major League Baseball, but Atlanta isn’t the odds-on favorite to win the World Series again next year.
In fact, five teams have better odds than the Braves at FanDuel Sportsbook to come out on top in the 2022 Fall Classic. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who Atlanta took down in the National League Championship Series, pace the group with a +550 price. The Houston Astros, who fell two victories short of winning it all in 2021, aren’t far behind at +700.
The Texas Rangers, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles, all of whom had over 100 losses this season, are tied for the worst odds.
Here are the 2022 World Series prices for all 30 clubs across the league as of Wednesday morning:
Los Angeles Dodgers +550
Houston Astros +700
Chicago White Sox +1000
Toronto Blue Jays +1200
New York Yankees +1200
Atlanta Braves +1400
San Francisco Giants +1400
San Diego Padres +1400
Tampa Bay Rays +1400
Milwaukee Brewers +1400
Boston Red Sox +1800
St. Louis Cardinals +1800
New York Mets +2000
Philadelphia Phillies +2500
Cincinnati Reds +3000
Los Angeles Angels +4000
Seattle Mariners +4000
Oakland Athletics +4000
Detroit Tigers +5000
Cleveland Guardians +7000
Minnesota Twins +7000
Kansas City Royals +7000
Colorado Rockies +7000
Chicago Cubs +10000
Miami Marlins +10000
Washington Nationals +10000
Arizona Diamondbacks +25000
Texas Rangers +50000
Pittsburgh Pirates +50000
Baltimore Orioles +50000
These prices figure to change before the start of the regular season, as a very active MLB offseason potentially awaits this winter.
Free agency officially opens next Monday. Opening Day 2022 is set for March 31.