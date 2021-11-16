Randy Arozarena, Jonathan India Take Home 2021 Rookie Of Year Awards

NESN Logo Sign In

These youngsters thrived in 2021.

Major League Baseball officially announced Tampa Bay Rays Randy Arozarena and Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India as the 2021 Rookie Of Year Award winners.

Arozarena burst onto the scene with the Rays in 2020 and had an unbelievable postseason, and continued his success into this past season still technically a rookie. He finished the the year slashing .274/.356/.459 and crushed 20 home runs and drove in 69 runs to go along with 20 stolen bases.

.@RandyArozarena is the Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year!



Arozarena helped lead the Rays to an AL East title with a 20-20 season. pic.twitter.com/ReNjnP3vvO — MLB (@MLB) November 15, 2021

India finished the season slashing .269/.376.459 across 150 games to go along with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs in his first season. The 24-year-old also stole 12 bases and led the league by getting hit by 23 pitches. India also is the first Red to win the coveted award since Scott Williamson took it home in 1999.

.@JonathanIndia is the Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year!



India led all rookies in games, OBP, doubles, walks and runs scored. pic.twitter.com/XjTP8MTK4d — MLB (@MLB) November 15, 2021

The future certainly is bright for these two.