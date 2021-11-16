Deandre Ayton Returns Tonight Against Timberwolves by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams confirmed that starting center Deandre Ayton would return from his five-game absence tonight. Ayton has been out since November 4 with a leg injury but will be back in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Deandre Ayton returns tonight, per Monty Williams — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) November 15, 2021

Through six games, the former first overall selection is averaging 14.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Ayton returns in an ideal spot against the Timberwolves, who have the 25th opponent rank against centers, per FanDuel.

Ayton’s return will force JaVale McGee back into a reserve role. McGee filled in admirably for Ayton, averaging 10.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 26.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game, with Ayton out of the lineup. McGee has a $4,400 salary on the Express Slate, with Ayton checking in at $7,800.

The Suns have been riding a heater recently, winning eight straight games and covering the spread in seven straight. Phoenix is priced as -176 moneyline favorites against the T-Wolves, equivalent to -4 against the spread.