Rays’ Randy Arozarena Ties Derek Jeter For Most Hits In Single Postseason In Game 2

If you never heard of Randy Arozarena, chances are that changed this postseason.

And rightfully so.

The Tampa Bay Rays rookie has been a delight to watch throughout Major League Baseball’s division, championship and World Series.

And he tied a significant rookie record Wednesday in Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arozarena picked up his 22nd hit of the playoffs in the top of the ninth inning, which tied Derek Jeter’s record.

Check out the hit:

With this hit, Randy Arozarena tied Derek Jeter for the most hits by a rookie in one #postseason. pic.twitter.com/0xHHD5Kf8t — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 22, 2020

It’s clear to see why Arozarena’s favorite player is… Randy Arozarena.

He’ll have a chance to break that record Friday in Game 3.

The Rays also tied the World Series at 1-1 with a 6-4 win.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images