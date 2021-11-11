Reds Fire Sale? Eight Players Red Sox Could Target If Cincinnati Sells

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Reds sure seem to be on the precipice of a full-blown rebuild despite contending for most of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. And if they take the plunge, the Boston Red Sox should be among the teams making phone calls to gauge the availability of certain players.

The Reds just went 83-79, finishing in third place in the National League Central, 12 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. They also finished third in the NL wild-card race, which the Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56) and St. Louis Cardinals (90-72) ultimately ran away with down the stretch.

Yet all signs point toward Cincinnati cutting costs this offseason, which could pave the way for several trades, including a possible deal involving a longtime franchise cornerstone and a potential blockbuster centered around the organization’s ace. It’s a sharp turn from recent years when the Reds positioned themselves over the winter to push for the MLB playoffs.

The Reds’ fire sale, so to speak, began recently with the franchise trading catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers and allowing Wade Miley to be claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported this week Cincinnati was signaling a willingness to discuss in trades anyone making significant money, a notable development for Boston and any other club looking to augment its roster in the hopes of contending for a 2022 World Series title.

So, who could the Reds theoretically deal away that might be of interest to the Red Sox? Let’s examine eight players, starting with one who already is drawing trade interest, per reports.

Luis Castillo, SP

Castillo, a 2019 All-Star, fell on hard times to begin 2021, but he bounced back as the season progressed, showing again why he’s one of the better starting pitchers across MLB. The Reds really could expedite their rebuild by trading Castillo, and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported this week Cincinnati is willing to engage in talks on the hard-throwing right-hander. Of course, the cost of acquisition for Castillo figures to be extremely high given that he turns just 29 in December, has a front-of-the-rotation track record and is under club control through 2023 at a very reasonable price.

Sonny Gray, SP

Gray’s previous stint in the American League East — with the New York Yankees in 2017-18 — didn’t go too well, but the former Oakland Athletics ace since has rebounded nicely with Cincinnati. There’s some risk involved, as injuries have been an issue at times, and Gray might not be a front-line starter upon entering his age-32 season. But he’s still been solid and is slated to earn just north of $10 million in 2022 with a $12 million club option for 2023.