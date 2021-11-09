NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox really could go in any direction this winter, so don’t be surprised if Boston is linked to several high-profile players ahead of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Case in point: The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, a former MLB general manager, on Monday revealed his list of the top 25 free agents available, complete with “best fits” and a contract prediction for each. And he included the Red Sox among his “best fits” for 11(!) players, including his top three free agents.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Bowden expects Boston to sign them all. Instead, the Red Sox’s inclusion among the “best fits” for several players simply highlights the flexibility with which chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom can operate this offseason. Nothing can or should be ruled out with regards to the Sox, who are coming off a surprisingly solid 2021 campaign.

The 11 players (along with Bowden’s top-25 rank):

Corey Seager, SS (1)

Carlos Correa, SS (2)

Freddie Freeman, 1B (3)

Marcus Semien, 2B/SS (5)

Trevor Story, SS (6)

Kevin Gausman, RHP (9)

Carlos Rodón, LHP (16)

Anthony Rizzo, 1B (20)

Raisel Iglesias, RHP (23)

Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH/1B (24)

Brandon Belt, 1B (25)

Signing someone like Seager or Correa obviously would qualify as a surprise, especially with Xander Bogaerts currently locked in at shortstop. The advanced fielding metrics weren’t kind to Bogaerts or third baseman Rafael Devers this season, though, so maybe the Red Sox will think outside the box with their 2022 roster construction and defensive positioning.

Freeman and Belt — longtime franchise cornerstones with the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants, respectively — also seem like longshots. Pursuing either veteran first baseman largely would depend on how the organization views incumbent Bobby Dalbec and soon-arriving prospect Triston Casas.