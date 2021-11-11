NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox exceeded expectations in 2021, making a run that ended two wins shy of the World Series after having just a 38.9% chance to make the playoffs before the start of the season.

But that doesn’t mean they can sit back and relax this offseason. Several key players, including Kyle Schwarber and Eduardo Rodriguez, entered free agency. Others who are still under team control have unclear roles, be it due to versatility or uncharacteristic struggles.

Suffice to say there are several areas, from the infield to the bullpen, that need to be addressed prior to spring training. Here are four of the biggest needs Boston will need to examine if it wants to be just as successful in 2022.

Find an everyday first baseman…

The Red Sox needed a first baseman at the trade deadline. Even as Schwarber, a last-second addition who had played the position for one play in his major league career, stepped up to fill the hole, it only was a temporary fix. But now that Schwarber has declined his mutual option to return to the Red Sox, it’s an immediate action item for Boston.

It’s unlikely that Schwarber — an outfielder by trade with designated-hitter potential — would accept an offer to be the everyday first baseman in Boston, so even if he comes back — which chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora have said is a possibility — this still should be an area of focus for the Red Sox.

Bobby Dalbec, in his first complete season as a pro, had an up-and-down year offensively and finished the season hitting .240 with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs. But he especially struggled against right-handed pitchers, hitting just .212. That’s where Schwarber was so valuable in the second half of the season.

Dalbec woke up toward the end of the season, but he has yet to prove that he is a consistent offensive option. Though the Red Sox might not have to look far to find one, as No. 2-ranked prospect Triston Casas is knocking on the door after being promoted to Triple-A Worcester in late September.