What Drew Bledsoe Told Mac Jones In Locker Room After Patriots-Titans

Tom Brady’s heir and predecessor shared an embrace after Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

Drew Bledsoe, like fellow former Patriot Stephen Gostkowski, was in the stands to watch New England earn a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. (The two had very different views of the Patriots’ blowout victory, by the way.)

Bledsoe made his way into New England’s locker room after the final whistle and even took a moment to speak with Mac Jones, who threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in the win. “Hey youngster, nicely done,” the 49-year-old told the rookie quarterback.

Take a look:

"Hey youngster, nicely done."



An appearance from @DrewBledsoe, BB's postgame speech & more inside the locker room. pic.twitter.com/RAmND2nTnr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 29, 2021

New England now has won six games in a row. The Patriots will look to earn yet another locker room celebration when they visit the Buffalo Bills next Monday night.

No word yet on whether Bledsoe, who spent three seasons in Buffalo after leaving the Patriots, will be in attendance.