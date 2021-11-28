This Ex-Patriot Randomly Showed Up As Fan In Stands At Gillette Stadium

Welcome back to Foxboro, Stephen Gostkowski.
The longtime Patriots kicker was spotted in Gillette Stadium stands on Sunday during New England’s eventual 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. Gostkowski played for the Patriots from 2006 through 2019 before joining the Titans last season. The 37-year-old currently is without a job in the NFL.
Take a look:
Gostkowski, now a full-time Tennessee resident, surprised his son with tickets to Sunday’s game as a birthday gift, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He recently dealt with a Coxsackie viral infection, causing blisters on his feet and hands, that has made it difficult to work out. Consequently, he likely won’t kick in the NFL again until next season — if he returns at all.
“That was kind of right in the beginning of the middle of the season when I had a semi-itch to play,” Gostkowski told Reiss. “It was tough because I was getting in decent shape, but then you can’t work out. I couldn’t do much other than walk. So I don’t think right now would be the right time; I’m not in good enough shape.
“But I’m not closing the door of never playing again. It’s just not in my immediate future.”
Gostkowski’s replacement in New England, Nick Folk, converted five of his six field-goal attempts Sunday afternoon against the Titans and now is 31-for-34 on the season.