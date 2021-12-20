Updating AFC Playoff Picture: Where Patriots Stand After Week 15

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time in three weeks, a failed two-point conversion dealt a major blow to the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff position.

The Ravens lost to the Green Bay Packers 31-30 on Sunday after backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and tight end Mark Andrews couldn’t connect on a two-point try in the final minute. The same fate befell Baltimore in a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sunday’s defeat was the third in a row for the Ravens, knocking them out of first place in the AFC North and down to eighth in the conference standings. If the season ended today, John Harbaugh’s club would miss the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Denver Broncos 15-10 on Sunday, took over the top spot in that hotly contested division.

The Kansas City Chiefs exited the weekend as the AFC’s No. 1 seed following their Thursday night overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, with the New England Patriots dropping down to second after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. The Tennessee Titans, who fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16 on Sunday, sit in third.

Here’s an updated look at the AFC playoff standings, with the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders set to play Monday afternoon:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4; AFC West leader)

2. New England Patriots (9-5; AFC East leader)

3. Tennessee Titans (9-5; AFC South leader)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6; AFC North leader)

5. Indianapolis Colts (8-6; first wild card)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6; second wild card)

7. Buffalo Bills (8-6; third wild card)

In the hunt: Baltimore Ravens (8-6), Cleveland Browns (7-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1), Miami Dolphins (7-7), Denver Broncos (7-7), Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)