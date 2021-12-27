Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak.
Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand.
The left wing entered protocols on Dec. 14 thanks to a positive test, not long after serving a three-game suspension. After getting back on the ice in preparation for Boston’s next game, whenever that will be, the assistant captain spoke with reporters about getting sick.
“I wasn’t asymptomatic,” Marchand said. “I had a stuffy nose, a little congestion and then body aches or headache or whatever for a day and a half or two days. But it was it was pretty easy going the whole time. Mild symptoms.”
Alongside Marchand, captain Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith, Curtis Lazar, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh and Jeremy Swayman all were present at Bruins practice after stints in COVID-19 protocols. However, teammates Taylor Hall, Brandon Carlo and Oskar Steen remain — with Charlie Coyle entering protocols Sunday afternoon.
It’s frustrating for Marchand, who at this point, would like the NHL to follow the direction the NFL and NBA are taking in modifying their testing policies.
“It’s something we’re going to have to live with,” Marchand said, bluntly.
“We can’t be doing this year in and year out and every day. At some point we have to get back to some normalcy. Guys have done what they’re supposed to do and we’re vaccinated and all that stuff. It’s to a point where we’ve got to get back to normal, and it’s not wrong. Other leagues have gone to the testing if you have symptoms, otherwise if you’re asymptomatic you just go about your day, and we definitely have to get to that. The NBA is there. The NFL is going there now and we?re going to get there soon. It needs to get there soon. We can’t continually have hold ups in the league. If guys are fine there’s no reason they shouldn’t be able to play. Hopefully we can get there soon.”
None of the Bruins who entered protocols became seriously ill, with most being asymptomatic. Marchand’s sentiment is shared by Bruins general manager Cam Neely, and a growing number of players, coaches and executives across all professional sports.
In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified its coronavirus testing guidelines, excluding necessity for those who are vaccinated and don?t have symptoms of COVID-19.
With professional athletes having an incredibly small chance of their health being impacted. by the virus compared to the average person, perhaps it’s time for a little nuance.