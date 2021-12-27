Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand.

The left wing entered protocols on Dec. 14 thanks to a positive test, not long after serving a three-game suspension. After getting back on the ice in preparation for Boston’s next game, whenever that will be, the assistant captain spoke with reporters about getting sick.

“I wasn’t asymptomatic,” Marchand said. “I had a stuffy nose, a little congestion and then body aches or headache or whatever for a day and a half or two days. But it was it was pretty easy going the whole time. Mild symptoms.”

Alongside Marchand, captain Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith, Curtis Lazar, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh and Jeremy Swayman all were present at Bruins practice after stints in COVID-19 protocols. However, teammates Taylor Hall, Brandon Carlo and Oskar Steen remain — with Charlie Coyle entering protocols Sunday afternoon.

It’s frustrating for Marchand, who at this point, would like the NHL to follow the direction the NFL and NBA are taking in modifying their testing policies.

“It’s something we’re going to have to live with,” Marchand said, bluntly.