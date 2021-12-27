Washington Players Are Actually Throwing Punches At Own Teammates

NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Football Team was getting absolutely gashed by the offense of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of “Sunday Night Football,” and it prompted to a pair of teammates to exchange words with one punch throw before the intermission.

Washington’s Daron Payne poked Jonathan Allen in the side of the head — a mush showing disrespect, perhaps — as tensions were high on the sideline, and Allen, the team’s captain, threw what would have been a knockout punch at Payne’s head. Fortunately for Payne and the rest of the organization, Allen missed the mark before other teammates got involved, but nevertheless it was an ugly scene.

The interesting part? Both Payne and Allen were teammates at Alabama.

It came after Dallas took a 28-7 lead with 10:34 left in the second quarter.

Check it out:

Former Alabama and current WFT teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne: pic.twitter.com/N6wm6KlJ03 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2021

If the Cowboys are able to pull out the Week 16 win, it would hand Washington a fourth straight loss. And while that’s bad enough, the altercation between the two teammates will certainly get plenty of publicity following Sunday’s result.