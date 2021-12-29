Bruins-Canadiens Game Scheduled For March 21 Now Will be Played Jan. 12

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL has had to postpone several games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its teams and now it must reshuffle the schedule.

The Boston Bruins, who are on the tail end of their outbreak, were scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on March 21. That game now has been rescheduled to Jan. 12, the league announced Wednesday.

Tickets purchased for March 21 will be honored for the rescheduled game.

Boston and Montreal originally were set to meet at Bell Centre on Jan. 12. But between capacity restrictions in Canada and a rise in COVID-19 cases, the game now will be played stateside.

A make-up game for Bruins-Habs north of the border has yet to be announced.