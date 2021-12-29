What Josh Allen Told Bills Teammates Before Win Over Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Allen set the tone for the Bills this past Sunday well before Buffalo’s offense took its first snap against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

In the morning leading up to the Week 16 AFC East showdown, Allen informed teammates that he woke up with “violence” on his mind. The star quarterback’s outlook, as wideout Isaiah McKenzie explained to NBC Sports’ Peter King after the game, resonated with the Bills.

“His point in saying he woke up with violence on his mind was we gotta come out and play every play like it’s the most important play,” McKenzie told King. “And we felt that from the first play of the game.”

Allen looked like a man possessed in Foxboro. The fourth-year pro had his way with New England’s defense, throwing for 314 yards with three touchdowns while also pacing Buffalo in rushing yards with 64. Allen’s stellar performance helped the Bills secure a 33-21 win, which vaulted Buffalo back into first place in the AFC East.

McKenzie certainly took Allen’s message to heart. The speedy slot wideout put together the game of his life, racking up 11 catches for 125 yards with a touchdown. McKenzie’s breakout game couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bills, who were without top WRs Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.

Should Allen and Co. continue to play like they did this past weekend, they will be a very tough out the rest of the way.