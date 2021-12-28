Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Provides Positive Update On Brandon Carlo

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are getting healthier and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Boston was one of the teams to suffer a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the NHL to pause operations a few days longer than the originally planned holiday break. The Bruins have had several games postponed, and they aren’t slated to get back to action until Jan. 1.

But there’s reason for optimism.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday said the Bruins expect Brandon Carlo, who’s been in protocol since Dec. 21, to return to practice Wednesday. If the defenseman does indeed return, that would leave Charlie Coyle as the only Bruins player to be in the protocol.

Boston hasn’t played since its shorthanded loss to the New York Islanders on Dec. 16, but it’s certainly good news knowing the Bruins are closer to getting everyone back on the ice.