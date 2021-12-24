Another Bruins Game Postponed As NHL Extends Pause Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

After a lengthy pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Boston Bruins were scheduled to return to play Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. But that game now has been pushed back as well, as the NHL extended its league-wide pause another day.

The NHL and NHL Players Association last week voted to switch up the traditional holiday break, which typically runs from Dec. 24-26. This year, the pause began Wednesday, Dec. 22, with teams returning to facilities on Sunday, Dec. 26 to facilitate testing and return to game play the next day.

But Friday, the NHL released a statement announcing games scheduled for Monday would be postponed.

“The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day,” the statement read.

Teams will practice beginning Sunday, and an update is expected by the end of that day.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL delays return to game play by a day; games on Dec. 27 postponed.https://t.co/UX99dQ0tp1 pic.twitter.com/zZRrGjpt7L — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 24, 2021

Boston last played Dec. 16 and now has had five games postponed. The plan is to make up the lost games in February, now that the NHL and NHLPA have forbidden players from taking part in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.