Bruins Place Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar In COVID-19 Protocol As Outbreak Grows

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread throughout the Bruins’ locker room.

Boston on Saturday announced that Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar were placed in the league’s protocol. They join seven other players, including Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

The NHL announced it shut down the Bruins, along with other teams, through Dec. 26. Their next game is scheduled for Dec. 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.

COVID-19 has been spreading through the NHL and other professional sports leagues for the last few weeks that has led to advanced protocols being put into place.