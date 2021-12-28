Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians Could Miss Game Vs. Jets After Positive COVID-19 Test

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday announced head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he could miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

In a statement, Arians said he was experiencing “mild symptoms.” The 60-year-old is vaccinated — and in September acknowledged that the team was 100% vaccinated, though the truth to that statement was brought into question when it was revealed wide receiver Antonio Brown and two other players used fake vaccine cards.

“I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in,” Arians said in a statement.

Under a new agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, fully vaccinated individuals can return as soon as 24 hours after their positive test, provided certain conditions are met. The NFL also announced a change in protocols Tuesday evening citing that asymptomatic individuals can return in five days — a change from 10 days — regardless of vaccination status.

The announcement comes after five Bucs players were added to the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, including star wide receiver Mike Evans, who was injured in Week 15.

Assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin will step in as interim head coach while Arians is sidelined.