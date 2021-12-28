Bogdanovic, Dieng, and Ellison Latest Atlanta Hawks to Enter COVID-19 Protocols by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reports that the Atlanta Hawks entered three more players into COVID protocols.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng and Malik Ellison have entered health and safety protocols. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) December 28, 2021

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng, and Malik Ellison now join a group of ten other Hawks players currently on the list. Bogdanovic is the most notable of this current group as he’s started 22 of 24 games he’s played in and averages 11.7 points per contest.

Surprisingly, Atlanta’s only had one game postponed during this recent stretch despite losing so many players due to protocols. However, it’s unlikely that its upcoming game on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls will be postponed considering that the Hawks are expected to have eight players available for the game.

Kirschner’s colleague, Shams Charania, adds that Atlanta signed two players on hardship deals to give the team some depth.

The Atlanta Hawks are planning to sign G League forward Cam Oliver and former Rockets guard Chris Clemons on 10-day hardship deals, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2021

Although sportsbooks have yet to post any lines for Wednesday’s game, you can always take a peek at some Atlanta futures. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Hawks at +2000 to win the conference and +4200 to win the NBA title.