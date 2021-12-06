Celtics Injury Report: Boston Could Have Full Rotation Tuesday Vs. Lakers

Brown is questionable, while Langford is probable

by

The Boston Celtics potentially could have their full lineup as they continue their West Coast trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Boston released its injury report for its clash with the rival Lakers and listed Jaylen Brown as questionable with right hamstring tightness, while wing Romeo Langford is probable to suit up after suffering a right ankle sprain.

Brown has missed the squad’s last two games as he continues to deal with the effects of a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the season. Langford suffered his ankle injury against the Utah Jazz and missed the squad’s bout with the Portland Trailblazers, but appears poised to return.

Things are looking up for the Celtics.

More NBA:

Celtics Injury Report: Boston Could Have Full Rotation Tuesday Vs. Lakers
Buffalo Bills' Highmark Stadium
Previous Article

Patriots Warming Up For Bills Game Amidst Snow Showers, Intense Wind
New England Patriots inside linebacker Jamie Collins
Next Article

Patriots Inactives Reaction: Pats Tweak Secondary, Linebackers Vs. Bills

Picked For You

Related