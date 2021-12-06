Celtics Injury Report: Boston Could Have Full Rotation Tuesday Vs. Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics potentially could have their full lineup as they continue their West Coast trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Boston released its injury report for its clash with the rival Lakers and listed Jaylen Brown as questionable with right hamstring tightness, while wing Romeo Langford is probable to suit up after suffering a right ankle sprain.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs LA Lakers:



Jaylen Brown (right hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 6, 2021

Brown has missed the squad’s last two games as he continues to deal with the effects of a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the season. Langford suffered his ankle injury against the Utah Jazz and missed the squad’s bout with the Portland Trailblazers, but appears poised to return.

Things are looking up for the Celtics.