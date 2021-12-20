Celtics’ Ime Udoka Sees Bright Side To COVID-19 Surge For G League Players

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA hasn’t been spared during the ongoing surge of COVID-19 that has affected all active, major professional sports leagues. But new guidelines that were put into effect late Sunday are giving teams affected by COVID-19 outbreaks a chance to avoid postponements — and it’s a major opportunity for players in the G League looking for a big-league opportunity.

According a memo released by the league and the National Basketball Players Association, as shared by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps, teams can sign one replacement player for every player under contract who tests positive for the virus. Teams also will be required to sign replacement players as soon as they have two positive tests.

The Boston Celtics have seen their lower-level players already affected by the league’s changing guidance, as both Luke Kornet and Theo Pinson were poached from the G League’s Maine Celtics and signed to 10-day deals by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks, respectively. Both teams claimed hardship exemptions amid COVID-19 issues within the program.

And they are far from the only ones. Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas couldn’t find a taker as a free agent during the offseason, but he recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers on a 10-day deal. Boston on Monday signed C.J. Miles, several days after inking Justin Jackson.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka, speaking to reporters prior to Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, acknowledged all of the movement, finding a silver lining in all of the chaos for players who are trying to prove themselves at the NBA level.

“This is the best time ever to be a G League guy or an ex-veteran that’s been available, because guys are being snatched up left and right and it’s like, who can get them the quickest?” Udoka said. “Who can find the best guy the quickest? … I’ve been through it as a G League player, and this situation would have been ideal back then.”

The Celtics will be without seven players due to health and safety protocols when they host the 76ers on Monday.