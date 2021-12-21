Red Sox Add Four Non-Roster Invitees To 2022 Spring Training Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday added four non-roster invitees — two pitchers and two position players — to their spring training roster for 2022.

The pitchers: Michael Feliz and Zack Kelly, a pair of right-handed hurlers.

The position players: Rob Refsnyder, a veteran utilityman with experience in both the infield and outfield, and Christin Stewart, a former first-round slugger known for his impressive raw power.

Feliz, 28, has totaled 227 major league appearances (246 2/3 innings) across seven seasons, including four appearances with the Red Sox in 2021. He’s also pitched for the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics over the course of his MLB career, posting a 5.33 ERA, a 4.14 FIP, a 1.41 WHIP and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kelly, 26, spent 2021 split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox system, totaling 36 relief appearances in which he recorded a 2.18 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 45 1/3 frames. This will mark Kelly’s first big league spring training.

Refsynder, 30, joined the Red Sox after being outrighted off the Minnesota Twins’ 40-man roster last month. The 2012 fifth-round pick batted .245 with two home runs, 12 RBIs and a .663 OPS in 157 plate appearances across 51 major league games with Minnesota in 2021. He also has appeared in games with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers in his MLB career.

Stewart, 28, was selected 34th overall by the Detroit Tigers in 2015. He spent parts of seven seasons in the Tigers system, playing primarily left field, and appeared in 157 major league games between 2018 and 2020, during which he batted .225 with 15 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .676 OPS across 586 plate appearances. Stewart spent all of 2021 with Triple-A Toledo, hitting .254 (77-for-303) with 21 home runs, 58 RBIs and an .877 OPS in 89 games.