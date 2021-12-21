Celtics Wrap: Joel Embiid Leads 76ers Over Shorthanded C’s

NESN Logo Sign In

The shorthanded Celtics welcomed the 76ers back to TD Garden on Monday while missing eight players including four impactful pieces, and Philadelphia was able to capitalize on it, pulling out a 108-103 win down the stretch.

Both teams entered with identical 15-15 records. Boston fell to 15-16 while Philadelphia improved to 16-15.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics were able to hold Joel Embiid to 3-for-17 from the field just three weeks ago in Boston’s one-point win. But back at TD Garden with the Celtics missing three of their most impactful front court contributors — Al Horford, Robert Williams and Grant Williams — Embiid had his way with Enes Kanter inside.

Embiid finished with a game-high 41 points on 14-for-27 from the field. Nine of those 41 points came in the final 1:22 of regulation. He added 10 rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes to go along with it. And while it was the Celtics who held the advantage in both points in the paint (46-22) and total rebounds (42-34), it was Embiid who proved too much to handle for the shorthanded Celtics.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jaylen Brown led the Celtics offensively with 30 points on 9-for-22 from the field. Brown added four assists, five rebounds and two steals.

— Philadelphia’s Seth Curry was crucial for the 76ers early on. He finished with 26 points (18 in first half) on 10-for-14 from the field including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.