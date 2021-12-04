Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford Out Vs. Trail Blazers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics continue their West Coast road trip, but will be shorthanded again Saturday night.

Jaylen Brown and Al Horford both have been ruled out, while Romeo Langford is questionable against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Horford, dealing with lower back stiffness, certainly earned his night off after stringing together two phenomenal games. At 35 years old, he’ll sit out the second night of a back-to-back.

Langford got an opportunity in Friday’s exciting loss to the Utah Jazz, but was ruled out with a sprain at halftime after rolling his ankle driving to the basket.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Portland:



Jaylen Brown (right hamstring tightness) – OUT

Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 4, 2021

Brown misses a second-straight game, still day-to-day as he continues to manage his work load while coming back from the hamstring injury he endured on Nov. 4. He had missed eight games before his return on Nov. 22 against the Houston rockets.

The Celtics and Blazers tip off at 10 p.m. ET.