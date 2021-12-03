Jaylen Brown Injury: Ime Udoka Offers Update On Celtics Star’s Hamstring

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s evident that Jaylen Brown’s hamstring isn’t 100%, so the Celtics are being extra cautious with the guard.

Brown could be seen grabbing at his hamstring in Boston’s 88-87 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. He’s mentioned he wasn’t happy with how his body responded when he returned to the Celtics after missing nearly two weeks, and it appears he’s yet to make a full recovery.

The 2020-21 All-Star won’t play Friday night when his team takes on the Utah Jazz on the road, and head coach Ime Udoka revealed to reporters that Brown will be day-to-day moving forward.

“He had a little tightness late in the game the other night (against Philadelphia), and we listed him questionable, day-to-day, and that’s how it’s going to be going forward off this injury,” Udoka noted after shootaround, per MassLive. “We’ve increased his minutes and he’s felt good at times, better, and then he had a setback so we’re being cautious there. He’ll get some rest and we’ll reevaluate him (Saturday).

That setback either was Brown’s ankle or Achilles.

“He may have tweaked an ankle, hamstring, the Achilles, something late in the game,” Udoka said. “May have showed him hobbling more because of that. But this is a thing we’ll have to monitor when he comes back, he missed quite a few games. We’ll just see how his body feels with the increase in minutes.”

The hope is with an extra day or two of rest and some treatment that Brown will be able to play Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers as the Celtics continue their road trip.