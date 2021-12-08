Celtics Injury Report: Romeo Langford Available As Boston Faces Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics previously had ruled Jaylen Brown out of Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but revealed three hours before tip off that Romeo Langford will be available.

Langford had been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Brown is out as he continues to deal with a right hamstring injury. He last played Dec. 1. Bruno Fernando (low back spasms) and Jabari Parker (non-COVID illness) also will miss Tuesday’s game.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Jaylen Brown (right hamstring tightness) – OUT

Bruno Fernando (low back spasms) – OUT

Romeo Langford – AVAILABLE

Jabari Parker (illness, non-COVID) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 8, 2021

Lakers star Carmelo Anthony was upgraded to available after previously being listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness of his own.

The 13-11 Celtics and 12-12 Lakers will get underway at 10:30 p.m. ET.