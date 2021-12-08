Sean McDermott Hilariously Interrupted Doing Media After Patriots-Bills

'Get OFF the field'

by

Poor Sean McDermott.

The Buffalo Bills head coach was visibly frustrated after a loss to the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football.” Adding insult to injury of losing AFC East bragging rights, he kept getting interrupted while trying to answer questions with reporters.

It was pretty funny, though.

WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” shared a clip of the PA announcer sternly telling a trespasser at the 50-yard-line to get off the field.

For Patrios-Bills, you can imagine only the finest members of Bills Mafia’s were out in full force. Because only the biggest and most intoxicated fans would subject themselves to that weather.

