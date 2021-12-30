Celtics’ Shooting Woes Something Team Must ‘Get Better At’ After Loss To Clippers

NESN Logo Sign In

If you watched the Celtics game Wednesday night, you likely noticed Boston’s awful shooting from 3-point range.

Boston shot just 9.5% from downtown in its loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden. The Celtics are shorthanded due to COVID-19 and injuries, but at the end of the day, they know they need to do one thing in particular a bit better.

“Shooting is something we have to be better at,” Celtics forward Grant Williams told reporters after the game, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “It’s one of those things where we’re getting a lot of good looks and we just haven’t really knocked them down. I think that, over time, they’ll revert back to the mean. For some reason right now, I think maybe we just have to trust it’s going in and have that confidence. Sometimes I feel like we hesitate and we overthink shots.”

Jaylen Brown doesn’t believe the Celtics were forcing shots on their end and just came up short.

“We did get a lot of open looks, despite what the statistics would say,” Brown said. “I don’t think we were forcing shots. I thought we got a lot of open looks that didn’t go down. I think it’s unfortunate timing because we wanted to respond from last game. A lot of those guys came out ready to fight and we just came up short.”

If you’re trying to find some sort of silver lining from this game, maybe you can take solace in the fact that this wasn’t the Celtics’ worst 3-point performance this season.

The Celtics will try to get back to their winning ways Friday afternoon when they welcome the Phoenix Suns to Boston. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET.