Why It’s Difficult To Compare Mac Jones, Fellow Rookie Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence was selected 14 spots higher than Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft. But by almost any metric, Jones has enjoyed the more impressive rookie season.

The New England Patriots’ first-year quarterback has a completion percentage (67.2%) nearly 10 points higher than that of his Jacksonville Jaguars counterpart (58.7%). Jones’ passer rating is 20 points higher (90.2 to 70.6). He’s thrown twice as many touchdown passes as Lawrence (18 to 9) with fewer interceptions (12 to 14).

Their overall passing yardage totals are comparable (3,313 to 3,225), but Jones has a healthy edge in yards per attempt (7.2 to 5.9). And though Jones’ play has dipped of late, Lawrence has just one touchdown pass and five interceptions over his last eight games.

From an advanced stats perspective, Jones ranks far higher in expected points added per play, success rate, completion percentage over expected and EPA+CPOE composite. In the latter two, only Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold rank lower than Lawrence.

Mac Jones Trevor Lawrence EPA/play 14th 27th Success rate 12th 24th CPOE 11th 30th EPA+CPOE composite 12th 30th Via rbsdm.com

Jones is Pro Football Focus’s 13th-highest-graded quarterback. Lawrence is 36th, ahead of only fellow rookie Davis Mills. His Jaguars are 2-13 and already looking ahead to next year while Jones’ Patriots sit at 9-6, in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

That final stat is the most important one to consider when comparing these two quarterbacks. Team matters, especially for rookie QBs. Organizational stability matters. Supporting cast matters. And quality of coaching most certainly matters.

Jones was plopped into an ideal situation when the Patriots drafted him 15th overall. He got to join the NFL’s model franchise, with a newly reloaded, veteran-laden roster around him and a coaching staff that featured both an accomplished offensive coordinator known for his work with QBs (Josh McDaniels) and the single greatest coach in league history (Bill Belichick).