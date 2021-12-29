Celtics' Marcus Smart Ruled Out Wednesday Against Clippers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sean Grande reports Marcus Smart will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Marcus Smart is out again tonight against the Clippers. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 29, 2021

Smart is dealing with a lingering hand injury, suffered during a 117-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 25. Smart played 40 minutes in the loss, scoring 19 points, two rebounds, and seven assists. An integral part of the Celtics’ rotation, Smart has started 32 games this season, averaging 34 minutes, 11 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.

With Smart missing his second consecutive game, expect Payton Pritchard to remain in the starting lineup. Priced at $6,200 on FanDuel, Pritchard made his first start of the season in a 108-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 27, playing 44 minutes, scoring 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. When Smart is off the floor, Pritchard sees a 25% usage rate, averaging 0.88 fantasy points per minute. Playing primarily off the bench this season, he averages 13 minutes, five points, two rebounds and two assists per game.

The Celtics are a 5.5-point favorite against the Clippers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 211.5-point total.