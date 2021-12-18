Patriots-Colts Inactives Reaction: Joejuan Williams, Devin Asiasi Both Sit

Here are some notes and observations on the Saturday night inactive lists from the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

— Cornerback Joejuan Williams will sit for the Patriots, marking the first time he’s been inactive since New England’s Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year pro saw just four defensive snaps in the Patriots’ Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills and nearly gave up a long touchdown reception to Stefon Diggs.

— Rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe also is inactive. The sixth-round pick was activated off the non-football injury list this week and added to the 53-man roster. Bledsoe apparently has been “super impressive” during practice.

— Second-year tight end Devin Asiasi once again will sit. He has been inactive for 13 of 14 games this season.

— Quarterback Jarrett Stidham will not suit up. He has yet to be active for a game in 2021, with Brian Hoyer backing up rookie signal-caller Mac Jones in all 14 games.

— Running back Damien Harris is out due to a hamstring injury. The Patriots elevated practice squad running back Devine Ozigbo a few hours before kickoff against Indianapolis.

— Linebacker Ronnie Perkins and offensive tackle Yodney Cajuste are out due to an ankle injury and non-COVID-19 illness, respectively.

— Offensive lineman Yasir Durant and running back J.J. Taylor both are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be inactive Saturday night. Taylor has been on the list since Nov. 29, while Durant was added this week.

— As for the Colts, they’ll be without six players, most notably Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly.

— Running back Marlon Mack will be inactive for the sixth consecutive game.

New England and Indianapolis will kick off Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

