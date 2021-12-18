Patriots-Colts Inactives Reaction: Joejuan Williams, Devin Asiasi Both Sit

NESN Logo Sign In

Here are some notes and observations on the Saturday night inactive lists from the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

— Cornerback Joejuan Williams will sit for the Patriots, marking the first time he’s been inactive since New England’s Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year pro saw just four defensive snaps in the Patriots’ Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills and nearly gave up a long touchdown reception to Stefon Diggs.

— Rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe also is inactive. The sixth-round pick was activated off the non-football injury list this week and added to the 53-man roster. Bledsoe apparently has been “super impressive” during practice.

— Second-year tight end Devin Asiasi once again will sit. He has been inactive for 13 of 14 games this season.

— Quarterback Jarrett Stidham will not suit up. He has yet to be active for a game in 2021, with Brian Hoyer backing up rookie signal-caller Mac Jones in all 14 games.

— Running back Damien Harris is out due to a hamstring injury. The Patriots elevated practice squad running back Devine Ozigbo a few hours before kickoff against Indianapolis.