Updated NFL Playoff Standings After Cowboys’ Win On Sunday Night Football

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys completely dominated the Washington Football Team on “Sunday Night Football” to get us one day closer to the NFL playoffs.

There were some developments in Week 16 as two NFC teams — Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cowboys — joined the Green Bay Packers as official champions of their respective divisions. The Kansas City Chiefs also claimed the AFC West title.

And then there were the Bills earning a crucial Week 16 win over the New England Patriots, allowing Buffalo to take over the top spot in the AFC East.

Anyway, here is a complete look at the NFL playoff standings with only Monday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins yet to be decided.

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers (NFC North champion, 12-3)

2. Dallas Cowboys (NFC East champion, 11-4)

3. Los Angeles Rams (NFC West leader, 11-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South champion, 11-4)

5. Arizona Cardinals (first wild card, 10-5)

6. San Francisco 49ers (second wild card, 8-7)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (third wild card, 8-7)

In the hunt

8. New Orleans Saints (7-7)

9. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

10. Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West champion, 11-4)

2. Tennessee Titans (AFC South leader, 10-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North leader, 9-6)

4. Buffalo Bills (AFC East leader, 9-6)

5. Indianapolis Colts (first wild card, 9-6)

6. New England Patriots (second wild card, 9-6)

7. Baltimore Ravens (third wild card, 8-7)

In the hunt

8. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

9. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)

10. Miami Dolphins (7-7)

The top seven teams in each conference will earn a trip to the postseason with the top seed in each conference earning a first-round bye.