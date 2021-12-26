Here’s How Much Cole Beasley Has Been Fined For COVID-19 Violations

NESN Logo Sign In

Cole Beasley will be paid his usual gameday salary ($261,111) Sunday, even though he’s sidelined for the bout between his Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots after testing positive for the virus.

Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing is up for debate, but it sure is a positive for the wide receiver, who reportedly has racked up quite the bill for violations of COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, citing sources, reported Sunday that Beasley has multiple fines totaling “in the range of $100,000.”

Among them is a $14,600 fine that he received from league officials when they patrolled the Bills facility in August, and that figure has been doubled “on more than one occasion” after video monitoring from the league, per Mortensen.

Beasley, an outspoken critic of the vaccine, reportedly tested positive for the virus Tuesday. Because he is not vaccinated, he will be out at least 10 days. Following the news of his positive test, he criticized the league’s rules, rather than the virus, as what is keeping him off the field.

The Bills — without Beasley, their second-leading receiver — will kick off against the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.