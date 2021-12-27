Why Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Missed First Game Of World Juniors

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins fans who tuned into Sweden’s first game of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with hopes of seeing Boston prospect Fabian Lysell were disappointed, since the first-rounder didn’t skate Sunday against Russia.

But there’s good news for those who want to catch a glimpse of the 18-year-old: Lysell is expected to suit up at some point during the tournament.

Coach Tomas Montèn said Lysell “feels under the weather” but tested negative for COVID-19, according to Swedish reporter Henrik Sjöberg. According to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, Lysell could play for Sweden in games scheduled Monday or Wednesday.

Lysell has had an exciting season so far, skating with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. He has 11 goals and 17 assists through 23 games.

Sweden is scheduled to face Slovakia on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Wednesday against the United States at 9:30 p.m. The games will be broadcast on NHL Network.