Jaylen Brown Addresses Health After Playing Fourth Straight For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Celtics dropped a game they should have won against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at TD Garden, but if you believe in silver linings, it’s the fact that Jaylen Brown looked like himself as he continues to get back from an extended absence.

Brown, who had been dealing with a hamstring injury earlier this month, returned to play his fourth game, and third in four nights. He led the Celtics with a 30 points on 9-for-22 from the field. It was just his fourth 30-point game of the season and the first since Oct. 30.

The NBA All-Star was asked how he felt physically after what was a 108-103 loss to the 76ers.

“I’m getting there,” Brown said after the game. “This was my third game in four days, my body is getting back to the point where it was before the season. It’d feel a lot better if we would have pulled out a win today, but most importantly, you know just staying on course. Trying to get this team back on track, trying to win some games, and trying to play good basketball that I know we’re capable of.

“Today we fell short, but we got another opportunity, I guess on Wednesday, in the middle of kind of everything that’s going on the court and off the court. Everybody’s dealing with something. We got to be able to adjust and still come out on top. This was a game that we definitely wish we could have back.”

The shorthanded Celtics, who were missing eight players with seven due to health and safety protocols, weren’t able to pull out a win Monday in large part because of the 41-point night from 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Boston now will return to TD Garden on Wednesday when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers, and all signs appear to be Brown getting another game under his belt.