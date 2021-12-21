What Went Wrong In Guarding Joel Embiid? Jaylen Brown Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics gave Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid fits just three weeks prior with the help of Al Horford, among others.

Well, the Celtics were without three of their most impactful frontcourt options Monday night at TD Garden as Robert Williams was ruled out last minute due to personal reasons with both Grant Williams and Horford in health and safety protocols.

Embiid proceeded to feast on the matchup with Enes Freedom, who’s not exactly known for his defense, and scored a game-high 41 points on 14-for-27 from the field. Embiid scored nine points in the final 1:22 to help Philadelphia pull away.

“Embiid made some tough baskets on us, some incredible shots, to be honest,” Jaylen Brown said after the 108-103 loss. “Embiid had a hell of a game, but we still could have played a lot better to win this game.”

Again, Monday’s result came three weeks after the Celtics shut Embiiid down. The All-Star center on Dec. 1 was 3-for-17 from the floor for 13 points as the C’s earned a 88-87. win.

So, what happened?

“Rotations were slow, I guess. We started out with the game plan that we wanted to guard him one-on-one with heavy digs. And he just took advantage of those matchups,” Brown said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of helping Enes and helping our bigs down there. Embiid started feeling uncomfortable. And we don’t want a guy like that to feel comfortable.