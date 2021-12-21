Bears Spread Bettors Would Like Word With NFL After Ending Vs. Vikings
The NFL changed this rule in 2018
Bettors who took the Chicago Bears to cover the +7 spread against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night would like a word with the NFL.
The Bears trailed 17-3 late before Justin Fields found Jesper Horsted in the end zone to make it 17-9 at the buzzer. While there was no chance for a Chicago win, a made extra point would have at least secured a return on their investment for those who bet on the Bears to cover.
If only this game took place in 2017.
The NFL in 2018 changed the rules so a meaningless extra point — like the one in this game — wouldn’t be kicked at the end of time. So the 17-9 score stood — and Vikings -7 covered.
Twitter was riled up after that one:
Those who took the Cleveland Browns to cover in the earlier game had a bit of better luck.