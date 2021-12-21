Bears Spread Bettors Would Like Word With NFL After Ending Vs. Vikings The NFL changed this rule in 2018 by Jenna Ciccotelli 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Bettors who took the Chicago Bears to cover the +7 spread against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night would like a word with the NFL.

The Bears trailed 17-3 late before Justin Fields found Jesper Horsted in the end zone to make it 17-9 at the buzzer. While there was no chance for a Chicago win, a made extra point would have at least secured a return on their investment for those who bet on the Bears to cover.

If only this game took place in 2017.

The NFL in 2018 changed the rules so a meaningless extra point — like the one in this game — wouldn’t be kicked at the end of time. So the 17-9 score stood — and Vikings -7 covered.

Twitter was riled up after that one:

Bears +7 bettors going in to kick the PAT themselvespic.twitter.com/RZsBR5y6EO — Covers (@Covers) December 21, 2021

Bears +7 bettors realizing they can't kick the XP pic.twitter.com/tST7R2h1Gt — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 21, 2021

Bears +7 bettors when the kicking team isn't running out for the PAT pic.twitter.com/0kdIn6cp5h — Pickswise (@Pickswise) December 21, 2021

Bears +7 bettors learning there’s no extra point pic.twitter.com/xt6WxIWbjY — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 21, 2021

Those who took the Cleveland Browns to cover in the earlier game had a bit of better luck.